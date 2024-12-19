Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

Israeli airstrikes in Yemen's rebel-held capital and port city killed nine people following a Houthi missile threat. The strikes form part of Israel's campaign against Iran-backed Houthis. The rebels' attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes have heightened global tensions. Israel insists strikes targeted Houthi military assets.

A series of Israeli airstrikes rocked Yemen's rebel-controlled capital and port city, killing at least nine individuals. The attacks come shortly after a Houthi missile targeted central Israel, intensifying Israel's military campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The strikes targeted energy and port facilities, crucial to Houthis' military operations. This action follows ongoing tensions in the region involving exchanges between Israel and Iran. The targeted attacks have significant implications on global shipping routes through the Red Sea corridor.

Israeli authorities provided limited target specifics but emphasized that military objectives linked to the Houthis were struck. This escalation highlights the complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitical conflicts, especially with the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

