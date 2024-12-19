Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

A series of Israeli airstrikes rocked Yemen's rebel-controlled capital and port city, killing at least nine individuals. The attacks come shortly after a Houthi missile targeted central Israel, intensifying Israel's military campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The strikes targeted energy and port facilities, crucial to Houthis' military operations. This action follows ongoing tensions in the region involving exchanges between Israel and Iran. The targeted attacks have significant implications on global shipping routes through the Red Sea corridor.

Israeli authorities provided limited target specifics but emphasized that military objectives linked to the Houthis were struck. This escalation highlights the complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitical conflicts, especially with the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

