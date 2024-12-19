Parliamentary Scuffle: MPs Hospitalized Amid Allegations

Tensions in India's Parliament soared when two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament were hospitalized after an alleged altercation. Admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput suffered head injuries and required intensive care, confirmed Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla.

According to Shukla, initial tests began as symptomatic treatment was promptly administered. Sarangi, who endured severe bleeding, received stitches, while Rajput, initially unconscious, regained consciousness but remains dizzy and anxious. The duration of their hospital stay depends on ongoing evaluations and their response to treatment.

The incident occurred amid heated protests from both Treasury and Opposition benches over controversial parliamentary conduct. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing another MP, leading to Sarangi's injury. Gandhi, however, claimed he was obstructed and threatened by BJP MPs while attempting to enter Parliament, a narrative that Congress quickly supported.

Senior BJP leaders denounced the fracas. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress's behavior, emphasizing the unprecedented deterioration in decorum and democracy. Calling for a workshop to educate Congress on parliamentary conduct, Chouhan attributed the altercation to political frustration.

This incident highlights deep-seated party divides and raises questions over the growing tensions in the nation's political landscape. As the rivalry intensifies, both sides remain locked in a blame game, casting a shadow over legislative proceedings.

