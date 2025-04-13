Political Scuffle: Rubber Stamp CM Controversy in Delhi
A political controversy has erupted in Delhi over allegations by the AAP against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accusing her of being a 'rubber stamp' with her husband participating in official meetings. The BJP countered, noting similar instances during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure, dismissing the claims as baseless.
A new political controversy has emerged in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) labeled Chief Minister Rekha Gupta a 'rubber stamp' due to the involvement of her husband, Manish Gupta, in official meetings. This accusation was first made by Leader of Opposition Atishi on Saturday.
The dispute intensified on Sunday when AAP's Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized the BJP's governance style as a 'mockery of democracy' and questioned the constitutional legitimacy of Gupta's husband's participation in government affairs.
In response, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva rebutted the claims, asserting that the presence of family members in discussions is neither extraordinary nor unlawful. He accused AAP of initiating a politically driven attack amidst internal power struggles.
