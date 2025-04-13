Left Menu

Political Scuffle: Rubber Stamp CM Controversy in Delhi

A political controversy has erupted in Delhi over allegations by the AAP against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accusing her of being a 'rubber stamp' with her husband participating in official meetings. The BJP countered, noting similar instances during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure, dismissing the claims as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:48 IST
Political Scuffle: Rubber Stamp CM Controversy in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new political controversy has emerged in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) labeled Chief Minister Rekha Gupta a 'rubber stamp' due to the involvement of her husband, Manish Gupta, in official meetings. This accusation was first made by Leader of Opposition Atishi on Saturday.

The dispute intensified on Sunday when AAP's Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized the BJP's governance style as a 'mockery of democracy' and questioned the constitutional legitimacy of Gupta's husband's participation in government affairs.

In response, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva rebutted the claims, asserting that the presence of family members in discussions is neither extraordinary nor unlawful. He accused AAP of initiating a politically driven attack amidst internal power struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025