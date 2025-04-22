Left Menu

Daring Escape Attempt Ends in Tragedy: Wanted Criminal Dies in Scuffle

Mushtaq Ali, also known as Bacchu Don, a wanted criminal, died during a clash with police in Amritsar as he attempted to escape. Four officers escorting him were injured. The incident occurred while Ali was being transported from Punjab to Jammu. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:43 IST
Daring Escape Attempt Ends in Tragedy: Wanted Criminal Dies in Scuffle
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal, Mushtaq Ali, also known by aliases Raj Ali and Bacchu Don, died following a skirmish with police as he attempted to flee custody near Amritsar, officials reported on Tuesday.

Four accompanying officers sustained injuries during the incident as they transported Ali from Punjab to Jammu. The altercation occurred as Ali and his associate, detained in connection to multiple criminal cases, were being moved from Punjab with local police assistance. The confrontation began when the accused requested a stop, only to unexpectedly attack the officers in an escape attempt.

Ali succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at GMC Hospital in Jammu. In response, the Jammu district magistrate has been asked to authorize a medical board for his autopsy. A case has been filed in Bishnah police station, and investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025