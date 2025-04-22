Daring Escape Attempt Ends in Tragedy: Wanted Criminal Dies in Scuffle

A wanted criminal, Mushtaq Ali, also known by aliases Raj Ali and Bacchu Don, died following a skirmish with police as he attempted to flee custody near Amritsar, officials reported on Tuesday.

Four accompanying officers sustained injuries during the incident as they transported Ali from Punjab to Jammu. The altercation occurred as Ali and his associate, detained in connection to multiple criminal cases, were being moved from Punjab with local police assistance. The confrontation began when the accused requested a stop, only to unexpectedly attack the officers in an escape attempt.

Ali succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at GMC Hospital in Jammu. In response, the Jammu district magistrate has been asked to authorize a medical board for his autopsy. A case has been filed in Bishnah police station, and investigations are in progress.

