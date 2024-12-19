Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Dismantles Opposition's “Fake Narrative” After Election Victory

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis struck a defiant tone on Thursday, claiming the BJP-led alliance successfully countered the Opposition's misleading narrative during the state elections. Addressing the legislative assembly, Fadnavis called on the Opposition to reflect on the people's verdict and urged acceptance of the electoral outcome.

Fadnavis styled himself as a modern-day 'Abhimanyu', adept at breaking the 'chakra-vyuha', a reference from the Mahabharata. He affirmed that ongoing government schemes, notably the Ladki Bahin initiative for women, will persist. He announced that the scheme's December payment would reach eligible recipients' bank accounts by the month's end.

The winter session of the state legislature is in progress in Nagpur, following a significant victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti in the November 20 assembly elections. The session is pivotal in setting the legislative agenda post-election win.

(With inputs from agencies.)