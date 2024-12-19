Streamlining Governance: The Four-Pronged Approach

The Indian government has initiated measures to streamline decision-making processes, as revealed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The effort, aligning with the 'minimum government, maximum governance' policy, limits decision-making steps to four, according to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Singh detailed that the 'initiative for increasing efficiency in decision making' is integrated into the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure. The strategy employs delayering, delegation, digitization, and a desk officer system across ministries and departments to expedite governance processes. From November 2024, ministries are instructed to review decision-making channels to maintain efficiency.

Parallelly, Mission Karmayogi aims to enhance government employees' skills through the iGOT Karmayogi platform, offering over 1,500 courses covering governance, policy, and technology. This initiative has already engaged over 62 lakh civil servants, enhancing public service delivery and fostering a competency-driven culture in governance.

