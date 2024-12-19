Indian Youth Congress Protests Against Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The Indian Youth Congress mounted a protest on Thursday following controversial remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about B R Ambedkar.

Protesters rallied with Ambedkar's pictures, chanting slogans, as IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib accused the BJP of harboring anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution sentiments.

Calls for Shah's resignation and apology were echoed by Chib and supported by Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra, who emphasized Ambedkar's respect among Indians. The protest was met with barricades by Delhi Police outside the IYC office.

