Indian Youth Congress Protests Against Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The Indian Youth Congress launched a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, claiming they were anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution. Protesters demanded Shah's resignation and apology, as tensions rose between opposition parties and the BJP following Shah’s controversial statement in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress mounted a protest on Thursday following controversial remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about B R Ambedkar.

Protesters rallied with Ambedkar's pictures, chanting slogans, as IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib accused the BJP of harboring anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution sentiments.

Calls for Shah's resignation and apology were echoed by Chib and supported by Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra, who emphasized Ambedkar's respect among Indians. The protest was met with barricades by Delhi Police outside the IYC office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

