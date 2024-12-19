Uproar in UP Assembly: Expelled MLA's Protest Highlights Constitutional Concerns
Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan was expelled from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for the Winter Session, sparking a protest. Pradhan demonstrated in front of Ambedkar's statue in Hazratganj, opposing actions perceived as against constitutional values. The expulsion followed a heated debate over state health infrastructure.
In a determined act of defiance, Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan staged a protest on Thursday after being expelled from the entire Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
The expulsion followed a heated debate over the state's health infrastructure, which culminated in an argument with Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan. Despite the Speaker's intervention, the altercation resulted in Pradhan's removal by assembly marshals.
Holding a picture of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Pradhan voiced concerns about actions he believes conflict with constitutional principles. His protest continued outside the assembly, underscoring the ideological tensions present within the current political climate.
