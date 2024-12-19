Sonowal Condemns Gandhi's Alleged Parliament Misconduct

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has issued strong condemnation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for purported misconduct directed at a senior citizen MP and a tribal woman MP in Parliament.

Sonowal accused Gandhi of physically confronting senior MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, calling it a display unbecoming of an elected legislator, while urging the Lok Sabha Speaker to address the matter.

Criticism also extended to Gandhi's alleged behavior towards Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak, which Sonowal labeled as disrespectful to women and demanded action from the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

(With inputs from agencies.)