Sonowal Condemns Gandhi's Alleged Parliament Misconduct
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged inappropriate behavior towards a senior citizen MP and a tribal woman MP. Sonowal called for action, stating Gandhi's acts violate legislative decorum and Ahimsa principles, demanding accountability by Parliament's authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has issued strong condemnation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for purported misconduct directed at a senior citizen MP and a tribal woman MP in Parliament.
Sonowal accused Gandhi of physically confronting senior MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, calling it a display unbecoming of an elected legislator, while urging the Lok Sabha Speaker to address the matter.
Criticism also extended to Gandhi's alleged behavior towards Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak, which Sonowal labeled as disrespectful to women and demanded action from the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonowal
- Gandhi
- Parliament
- MPs
- behavior
- Sonowal Criticism
- Rahul Gandhi
- allegations
- misbehavior
- Ahimsa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Sambhal Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit
Rahul Gandhi Faces Barriers in Sambhal Violence Visit
Rahul Gandhi's Sambhal Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions
Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Heads to Violence-Hit Sambhal
Rahul Gandhi's Stand-off at Ghazipur: A Constitutional Clash