Sonowal Condemns Gandhi's Alleged Parliament Misconduct

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged inappropriate behavior towards a senior citizen MP and a tribal woman MP. Sonowal called for action, stating Gandhi's acts violate legislative decorum and Ahimsa principles, demanding accountability by Parliament's authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:23 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has issued strong condemnation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for purported misconduct directed at a senior citizen MP and a tribal woman MP in Parliament.

Sonowal accused Gandhi of physically confronting senior MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, calling it a display unbecoming of an elected legislator, while urging the Lok Sabha Speaker to address the matter.

Criticism also extended to Gandhi's alleged behavior towards Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak, which Sonowal labeled as disrespectful to women and demanded action from the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

