Political Unrest Erupts: Clashes Between BJP and Congress in Kolkata

In a fiery confrontation, members of the BJP's youth wing collided with Congress supporters in Kolkata on Thursday. The unrest stemmed from an earlier physical altercation between their MPs in Parliament.

The BJP alleges Congress attacked their Yuva Morcha activists protesting outside the Congress office, rallying against allegations of Rahul Gandhi physically assaulting BJP MPs. Reports indicate stone-pelting and throwing of glass bottles.

In contrast, Congress leaders dismiss these claims, asserting the BJP instigated the violence. Law enforcement struggled to contain the situation but eventually restored order. The event highlights heightened political tensions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)