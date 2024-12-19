Court Ruling: Willis Disqualified from Trump Election Case

A pivotal decision by a Georgia appeals court has resulted in the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from overseeing the prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump and several of his allies. The ruling, delivered Thursday, cites a romantic relationship between Willis and a former deputy as the cause of concern.

The 2-1 verdict raised issues of propriety, concluding that the perceived conflict warranted disqualification to maintain public confidence in the judicial process. Though the case remains active, the decision necessitates the appointment of a new state prosecutor to proceed.

This development introduces further complexity to the proceedings, which were anticipated to pause as Trump resumes his presidency next month. Trump has called for the case's complete dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)