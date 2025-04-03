Ferrari's F1 Drama: Hamilton's Unwavering Confidence Amid Disqualifications

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has reaffirmed his steadfast confidence in his team, Ferrari, despite a recent double disqualification incident in China. The seven-time world champion, along with teammate Charles Leclerc, faced technical issues following the Shanghai race, resulting in disqualifications.

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari this year, strongly refuted any speculation of waning trust, stating, "I have absolute 100% faith in this team." His comments came ahead of the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix, where the British driver aimed to maintain his focus amid growing challenges.

Ferrari faced scrutiny as Leclerc's car was disqualified for being under the weight limit, while Hamilton's vehicle showed excessive skid wear. Team boss Fred Vasseur attributed these failures to multiple factors, including a leaking water bottle, highlighting the intricate pressures and precision demands in F1 racing.

