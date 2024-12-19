Trudeau Retains Cabinet Support Amid Ministerial Changes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has retained the complete backing of his cabinet to remain at the helm, according to fresh affirmations from newly sworn-in Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc. LeBlanc confirmed the cabinet's support during a press briefing in Dorchester, New Brunswick on Thursday, following his appointment on Monday.

This development follows the unexpected resignation of Chrystia Freeland from her ministerial position. In light of ongoing changes within the government, sources have indicated an impending cabinet reshuffle set for Friday.

Global News reported these forthcoming modifications, citing undisclosed sources. Trudeau's administration continues to navigate these latest political shifts with a strong sense of unity and support from key government figures.

