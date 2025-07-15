Left Menu

Calls for Resignation in Odisha Over Student's Death Spark Protests

The death of a Balasore student has prompted demands for the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. Accusations of a cover-up have led BJD leaders to call for justice. The victim, allegedly ignored after facing harassment, self-immolated, leading to widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:18 IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Leader Ipsita Sahoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the tragic death of a Balasore student who attempted self-immolation, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Ipsita Sahoo has called for the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. She questioned why BJP leaders were granted access to the hospital while BJD representatives were not.

Fellow BJD leader Elina Dash accused the state government and police of orchestrating a cover-up, claiming the student had died earlier than reported. Dash alleged the delay was staged due to a potential visit from the President and vowed to fight for justice until the involved ministers resign.

The student, identified as a 20-year-old from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha, reportedly suffered prolonged harassment from her college's Head of Department. Her complaints were allegedly ignored, leading to her drastic act. Despite extensive medical efforts at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, she was declared dead on Monday night, sparking widespread protests.

