Resignation Controversy: BDO's Allegations Stir Up Bihar's Electoral Revision

The District Magistrate of Bihar's Katihar district has dismissed reports of a Block Development Officer (BDO) resigning amidst claims of mental harassment by superiors during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Katihar's DM, Manesh Kumar Meena, clarified that although a show-cause notice was issued, no resignation letter was received. The BDO has since apologized and resumed his duties. The ongoing revision exercise is reportedly proceeding without any disruptions.

Initially, media reports suggested that the BDO from Barsoi block had resigned on Saturday, citing harassment. However, official sources confirm his continued involvement in the electoral activities, countering these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)