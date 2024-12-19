Political Showdown: Protests Erupt in Bihar Over Ambedkar Remarks
A clash occurred in Bihar between Congress workers and BJP youth members over comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B R Ambedkar. Both parties issued statements blaming each other, and protests are set to continue. Police intervened but made no arrests during the confrontation.
In Bihar, tensions flared on Thursday as Congress workers clashed with members of the BJP's youth wing during a protest. The fracas, triggered by opposition reactions to alleged remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about B R Ambedkar, erupted outside the historic Sadaqat Ashram.
Despite the heated exchange, police quickly intervened to restore order without making any arrests. Congress media cell Chairman Rajesh Rathore claimed BJP youth targeted their headquarters, further accusing the ruling party of misusing investigative agencies against opposition parties.
Conversely, state BJYM president Bhartendu Shekhar countered the accusations, promising to persist with demonstrations while suggesting Congress's past actions have also faced scrutiny. The political temperature is set to rise further with Congress planning continued protests demanding Shah's resignation.

