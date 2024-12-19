Left Menu

Looming U.S. Shutdown: Financial Turmoil or Political Standoff?

Much of the U.S. government risks temporary shutdown as Congress struggles to pass a spending bill. President-elect Trump is advocating for addressing the debt ceiling to avoid future complications. The shutdown could impact services nationwide, with significant economic consequences if prolonged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:41 IST
Looming U.S. Shutdown: Financial Turmoil or Political Standoff?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An extensive shutdown of the U.S. government could occur if Congress fails to pass a crucial spending bill by midnight on Friday. This potential closure comes amid mounting pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, who is urging lawmakers to tackle the nation's debt ceiling before his inauguration on January 20.

The current temporary funding expires this Saturday, and although there is a proposed legislation to extend it until March 14, Trump has urged fellow Republicans to oppose it. Should Congress not reach a consensus, a substantial portion of the government will face closure, affecting countless services and the economy.

Historically, government shutdowns have led to significant disruptions, including furloughs for federal workers and halted services. Goldman Sachs estimates a GDP growth reduction of 0.15 percentage points per shutdown week, with economic repercussions gaining momentum if paychecks are missed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024