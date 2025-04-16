Left Menu

Japan's Tourism Boom: Record Visitor Numbers and Economic Impact

Japan experienced a tourism surge early this year, surpassing 10 million visitors by March due to a weak yen. This influx, bolstered by cherry blossoms and increased spending from foreign visitors, is significantly boosting the economy, making tourism Japan's second-largest export sector after automobiles.

Japan has witnessed a historic influx of tourists, surpassing the 10 million mark by March, fueled by a depreciating yen, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The country's tourism sector, propelled by the allure of cherry blossoms and increased global visitors, reached 3.5 million arrivals last month, totaling 10.54 million visitors in the first quarter. This compares to reaching the same milestone in April last year.

The booming tourist numbers and their expenditures have delivered a substantial uplift to Japan's economy, now ranking second in export sectors. Preliminary data indicates visitor spending from January to March amounted to 2.27 trillion yen, a significant rise from the previous year. The tourism industry is set to outdo last year's record visitor numbers by 2025.

