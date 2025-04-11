Trade Tensions Escalate: China's Retaliatory Tariffs and Global Economic Impact

Beijing has retaliated against U.S. tariff hikes by raising its own tariffs on American imports to 125%, escalating the trade war initiated by President Donald Trump. This heightened tension is causing significant disruptions in global supply chains and sparking widespread economic instability.

Adam Hetts, global head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson, emphasized the increased risk of recession. Despite a temporary suspension on tariffs for some countries, Trump's aggressive trade strategy continues to dominate economic discussions, casting uncertainty over U.S.-China relations.

China's latest response includes a refusal to further reciprocate tariff hikes, but tensions remain high, with global markets reacting negatively to the ongoing trade conflict. The volatility is palpable, with investors seeking refuge in gold, and analysts predicting challenging economic times ahead.

