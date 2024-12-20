Global Politics Unveiled: Key Developments Across Continents

In recent world events, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is set to report to Congress on the UAE's assurance against providing weapons to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces. This comes amid Democratic pressure, advocating for halting arms sales to UAE until confirmed compliance.

In another significant development, the UN General Assembly requested the International Court of Justice to evaluate Israel's responsibilities regarding Palestinian aid, signaling heightened diplomatic scrutiny. Meanwhile, U.S. Republicans are rallying to avert a government shutdown, aiming to gain support for a new spending measure.

Additionally, the U.S. Treasury Department has enacted sanctions against several Iran and Houthi-linked entities. This move is part of broader efforts to curb Iranian financial streams fueling nuclear ambitions and militant proxies. In regional conflicts, the Syrian Kurdish groups signal potential troop withdrawals if a truce is realized with Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)