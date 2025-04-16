Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and France to Tackle Middle East Issues

The White House has announced that envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to France for crucial meetings. The visit aims to address various pressing issues in the Middle East, confirming reports from French media earlier this week.

French government spokesperson Sophie Primas revealed that the discussions would encompass all relevant Middle Eastern subjects. The diplomatic engagement underscores the continuing focus on regional stability and Iran's evolving geopolitical situation.

Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, during his visit to Paris. The talks will focus on the complex dynamics of the ongoing war in Iran, regional matters in the Middle East, and the sensitive Iran nuclear talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)