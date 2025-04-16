Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and France to Tackle Middle East Issues

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to visit France to engage in discussions about Middle East issues. The visit includes discussions on the war in Iran, the regional Middle East situation, and Iran nuclear talks with French officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House has announced that envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to France for crucial meetings. The visit aims to address various pressing issues in the Middle East, confirming reports from French media earlier this week.

French government spokesperson Sophie Primas revealed that the discussions would encompass all relevant Middle Eastern subjects. The diplomatic engagement underscores the continuing focus on regional stability and Iran's evolving geopolitical situation.

Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, during his visit to Paris. The talks will focus on the complex dynamics of the ongoing war in Iran, regional matters in the Middle East, and the sensitive Iran nuclear talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

