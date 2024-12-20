Political Showdown: Trump's Spending Bill Faces Defeat in House

In a dramatic turn of events at the U.S. Capitol, a spending bill supported by outgoing President Donald Trump was shot down in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The defeat casts doubt on the Republican Party's unity, as the bill aimed to prevent an impending government shutdown just in time for the holiday season.

Pressed by Trump, GOP lawmakers rushed to finalize the measure before his inauguration on January 20. However, a faction within their ranks rebelled, objecting to the bill's increased spending and its implications on the national debt. "I am absolutely sickened by the party that campaigns on fiscal responsibility," declared Republican Representative Chip Roy, reflecting the internal strife.

The failed proposal, criticized in its emergent form by both Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, underscored underlying tensions in U.S. political circles. With government funding set to expire imminently, failure to act could disrupt everything from border security to national parks, while potentially affecting holiday travel plans due to long security lines at airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)