Congressional Discord Over Spending Bill Leaves Shutdown Imminent

A spending bill backed by former President Donald Trump faced defeat on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, as a substantial number of Republicans openly defied him. This situation leaves Congress without a coherent plan to avert a looming government shutdown that threatens to disrupt holiday travel for countless Americans.

Efforts to push the bill forward collapsed when it was hastily assembled by Republican leaders catering to Trump's demands, only to be voted down by a margin of 174-235. This event underscore the fiscal divides within Trump's party, as opponents criticized the package for its proposed increase in spending and the potential to significantly add to the $36 trillion federal debt. A failure to extend government funding by Friday's expiration could halt essential services, from border protection to national parks, impacting over 2 million federal employees.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who found himself at a loss for a succeeding strategy, said, "We will come up with another solution," emphasizing an urgency to address the impending shutdown. Meanwhile, Democrats have characterized the bill as a precursor to substantial tax cuts favoring the wealthy - a contentious point that keeps the bill's fate uncertain even if passed in the House, given the Democrat-controlled Senate and President Joe Biden's opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)