Xi Jinping Calls for Macau Economic Diversification

President Xi Jinping of China stressed the importance of economic diversification in Macau. He encouraged the new Macau government to implement reforms aimed at developing new industries beyond gambling to ensure the region's long-term stability and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 08:22 IST
Xi Jinping

In a significant address, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the urgent need for Macau to diversify its economy.

Speaking in Macau, President Xi emphasized the necessity for the special administrative region to explore and develop new industries.

He urged the new Macau government to initiate crucial reforms for the region's sustained growth, steering the world's largest gambling hub towards a more balanced economic future.

