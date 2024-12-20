Xi Jinping Calls for Macau Economic Diversification
President Xi Jinping of China stressed the importance of economic diversification in Macau. He encouraged the new Macau government to implement reforms aimed at developing new industries beyond gambling to ensure the region's long-term stability and prosperity.
In a significant address, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the urgent need for Macau to diversify its economy.
Speaking in Macau, President Xi emphasized the necessity for the special administrative region to explore and develop new industries.
He urged the new Macau government to initiate crucial reforms for the region's sustained growth, steering the world's largest gambling hub towards a more balanced economic future.
