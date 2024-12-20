Left Menu

US Diplomats in Syria: A Decade Later, Seeking Answers on Austin Tice

High-ranking US diplomats visit Syria, marking the first such trip in over a decade. Their mission is to engage with new leadership following Assad's ouster and seek clues about missing journalist Austin Tice. The visit signals renewed diplomatic engagement and concern over militant resurgence amid Syria's ongoing transformation.

Updated: 20-12-2024 11:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking move, top US diplomats have arrived in Damascus, Syria, marking the first official visit since 2012. The objective: engage with fresh leadership after Bashar Assad's recent ouster and find information about American journalist Austin Tice, who vanished a decade ago.

The diplomatic team—comprising Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, former special envoy for Syria Daniel Rubinstein, and Roger Carstens, Biden's envoy for hostage negotiations—is tasked with addressing principles of inclusion, minority protection, and counterterrorism. Their arrival signifies a revitalized US interest in Syria's evolving political landscape.

Although the visit won’t immediately reopen the US embassy, it underscores the ongoing US commitment to Tice’s case and broader regional stability, especially against the backdrop of increased military action against the Islamic State to prevent its resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

