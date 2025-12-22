New Heights: Paramount's Major Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery
Paramount has amended its superior $30 per share all-cash offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, with Larry Ellison providing a $40.4 billion equity financing guarantee. The offer includes increased regulatory reverse termination fees and is conditioned on WBD owning 100% of its global networks business.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:47 IST
In a bold move, Paramount has elevated its all-cash offer for Warner Bros. Discovery to $30 per share, marking a significant play in the competitive media landscape.
The deal is bolstered by tech mogul Larry Ellison, who has committed to a massive $40.4 billion equity financing, underpinning Paramount's ambitious expansion plans.
Key conditions for the offer include Warner Bros. Discovery maintaining full control of its global networks business, while Paramount has opted to extend the tender offer's expiration date to January 21.
ALSO READ
1Point1 Solutions Expands Global Reach with Netcom Acquisition
Varun Beverages Expands Global Footprint with Twizza Acquisition
Kerala High Court Halts Sabarimala Airport Land Acquisition
Inox Clean Energy's Strategic Leap with Vibrant Energy Acquisition
Kerala High Court Halts Sabarimala Airport Land Acquisition Over Flaws