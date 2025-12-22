New Heights: Paramount's Major Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery

In a bold move, Paramount has elevated its all-cash offer for Warner Bros. Discovery to $30 per share, marking a significant play in the competitive media landscape.

The deal is bolstered by tech mogul Larry Ellison, who has committed to a massive $40.4 billion equity financing, underpinning Paramount's ambitious expansion plans.

Key conditions for the offer include Warner Bros. Discovery maintaining full control of its global networks business, while Paramount has opted to extend the tender offer's expiration date to January 21.