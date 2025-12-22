Left Menu

New Heights: Paramount's Major Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount has amended its superior $30 per share all-cash offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, with Larry Ellison providing a $40.4 billion equity financing guarantee. The offer includes increased regulatory reverse termination fees and is conditioned on WBD owning 100% of its global networks business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Paramount has elevated its all-cash offer for Warner Bros. Discovery to $30 per share, marking a significant play in the competitive media landscape.

The deal is bolstered by tech mogul Larry Ellison, who has committed to a massive $40.4 billion equity financing, underpinning Paramount's ambitious expansion plans.

Key conditions for the offer include Warner Bros. Discovery maintaining full control of its global networks business, while Paramount has opted to extend the tender offer's expiration date to January 21.

