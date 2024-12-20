Political Tensions Escalate as Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Shah's Remarks and Defends Brother Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Member of Parliament from Congress, on Friday sharply criticized Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, stating that such remarks would not be acceptable in India. She emphasized that the true intentions of Shah's party towards Ambedkar have been exposed, causing apprehension within the ruling government.

Gandhi Vadra also took aim at the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of evading discussions on the Adani issue. She said, "This government is petrified to engage in talks about Adani." This statement underscores the growing tension between the main political factions.

In response to allegations made by the BJP against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi labeled the charges as 'false' and 'baseless', asserting, "Rahul ji has never pushed anyone. These frivolous FIRs are merely distractions orchestrated by the Central Government in their desperation."

The remarks followed a recent altercation in Parliament, where a confrontation between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs resulted in injuries to two BJP members. Allegations emerged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was involved in pushing another MP, leading to the subsequent complaint filed by BJP members.

Following the incident, BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of 'assault and incitement'. In a counter-move, Congress MPs refuted these claims, accusing BJP members of inappropriate conduct towards Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during the scuffle.

Rahul Gandhi defended himself, arguing he was also a victim of pushing and threats by BJP MPs. He described attempts to hinder his entry to Parliament and mentioned the alleged shoving of Congress chief Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)