Controversy Erupts in Karnataka as BJP Leader CT Ravi Arrest Sparks Legal Concerns

BJP leader CT Ravi's arrest has become a focal point of controversy following claims by his legal representative, Advocate MB Jiragi, regarding procedural lapses by Karnataka police. Although detained under sections 75 and 79 of the BNS, Jiragi contends that authorities have not officially recorded the arrest or presented Ravi before a magistrate, a legal necessity.

Jiragi emphasized the legal requirement of presenting arrested individuals to a magistrate within a reasonable timeframe, a mandate he asserts has been neglected. The advocate also reported obstructions in meeting Ravi, who has been held incommunicado, raising further questions about the handling of the situation.

The situation intensified with BJP MLA Abhay Patil accusing the Congress-led state government of allowing an environment of violence within the Karnataka Assembly. Patil alleged a failed murder attempt on Ravi's life inside Vidhana Soudha, claiming police involvement. He criticized the state government as a 'Tughlaqi government,' urging national intervention.

