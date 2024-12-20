Left Menu

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka as BJP Leader CT Ravi Arrest Sparks Legal Concerns

BJP leader CT Ravi's arrest has sparked controversy, with his lawyer claiming procedural lapses. Despite being apprehended under specific sections of the BNS, there has been no formal record of the arrest. Allegations of a murder attempt within the Karnataka Assembly have further intensified tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:07 IST
Advocate MB Jiragi representing BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader CT Ravi's arrest has become a focal point of controversy following claims by his legal representative, Advocate MB Jiragi, regarding procedural lapses by Karnataka police. Although detained under sections 75 and 79 of the BNS, Jiragi contends that authorities have not officially recorded the arrest or presented Ravi before a magistrate, a legal necessity.

Jiragi emphasized the legal requirement of presenting arrested individuals to a magistrate within a reasonable timeframe, a mandate he asserts has been neglected. The advocate also reported obstructions in meeting Ravi, who has been held incommunicado, raising further questions about the handling of the situation.

The situation intensified with BJP MLA Abhay Patil accusing the Congress-led state government of allowing an environment of violence within the Karnataka Assembly. Patil alleged a failed murder attempt on Ravi's life inside Vidhana Soudha, claiming police involvement. He criticized the state government as a 'Tughlaqi government,' urging national intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

