Political Turmoil in Karnataka: The Arrest and Accusations Surrounding BJP's C T Ravi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar rebuffed claims of government involvement in the arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi. Ravi, arrested for offensive remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, accused the police of maltreatment and the state government of authoritarianism. Tensions rise amid derogatory comments disputes.

Updated: 20-12-2024 12:08 IST
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has firmly denied any governmental interference in the recent arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi, who faced allegations of using offensive language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Shivakumar criticized Ravi's derogatory remarks, highlighting past incidents involving Congress figures.

He condemned the events surrounding Ravi's arrest, questioning the police's courtesy and conduct. Ravi accused the police of human rights violations, alleging politically motivated actions behind his prolonged detention.

The incident has sparked public and political outrage, as Ravi's comments have previously targeted multiple leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. Shivakumar emphasized Ravi's consistent use of derogatory language, underscoring an ongoing political and cultural disconnect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

