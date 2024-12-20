Left Menu

Parliament Protests: Speaker Om Birla Issues Stern Warning

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cautioned members against engaging in protests within Parliament premises, following demonstrations by both opposition and treasury members over an alleged insult to B R Ambedkar. Speaker Birla warned of serious consequences if such activities continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:29 IST
Speaker Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning to Parliament members on Friday, cautioning them against staging demonstrations and protests within the legislative premises.

This came in response to large-scale protests by opposition and treasury members, centering on the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar.

Birla firmly stated that any such activities would lead to serious actions by the House, emphasizing the need for adherence to parliamentary rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

