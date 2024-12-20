Parliament Protests: Speaker Om Birla Issues Stern Warning
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cautioned members against engaging in protests within Parliament premises, following demonstrations by both opposition and treasury members over an alleged insult to B R Ambedkar. Speaker Birla warned of serious consequences if such activities continued.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning to Parliament members on Friday, cautioning them against staging demonstrations and protests within the legislative premises.
This came in response to large-scale protests by opposition and treasury members, centering on the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar.
Birla firmly stated that any such activities would lead to serious actions by the House, emphasizing the need for adherence to parliamentary rules.
