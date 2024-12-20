Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala

Om Prakash Chautala, president of the Indian National Lok Dal and former Haryana chief minister, died at 89 following a cardiac arrest. As a five-time chief minister and son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, Chautala left a significant mark on Haryana's political landscape.

Om Prakash Chautala, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal and a recurring figure in Haryana's political history, died on Thursday in Gurugram, according to a party spokesperson. Chautala, aged 89, had a cardiac arrest at his residence and was taken to the hospital but could not be revived.

Chautala served as Haryana's chief minister five times, establishing a prominent presence in the state's governance. As the son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, he continued his family's significant political legacy in Haryana.

His contributions to the state's development and political landscape have been myriad and impactful, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and service that defined his public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

