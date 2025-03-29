Left Menu

Delhi's Lifeline: Tackling Traffic and Pollution on Gurugram-Delhi Highway

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected the Gurugram-Delhi highway to address traffic congestion and pollution issues. Key areas of concern included road planning flaws and dust at construction sites. Sirsa directed strict enforcement of dust control measures and stressed the need for traffic diversions and green cover expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:19 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted a thorough inspection of the Gurugram-Delhi highway, targeting traffic congestion and pollution reduction. His visit, detailed in an official statement, spanned from Dhaula Kuan to Shiv Murti Interchange, where he underscored the need for infrastructural improvements and pollution control initiatives.

Accompanied by officials from various agencies, Sirsa pinpointed significant flaws in road planning, notably at Mahipalpur and Rohtak-Chandigarh flyovers, which contribute to bottlenecks. The minister reviewed dust mitigation efforts at major construction sites and expressed concerns over the lack of compliance with pollution control norms.

Sirsa mandated aggressive dust control and recommended expansions in green cover along the highway. He emphasized the highway as a vital artery of the capital, highlighting the necessity for smooth traffic flow to enhance air quality. As part of these efforts, he called for a feasibility report on traffic management and potential diversions, reinforcing pollution reduction as a priority.

