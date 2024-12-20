Lok Sabha Amidst Controversy: Simultaneous Bills Sent to Joint Parliamentary Committee

The Lok Sabha, amidst significant controversy stemming from Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, has decided to forward two crucial simultaneous election bills to a joint parliamentary committee. Opposition parties responded vocally when the House commenced, pledging their support for Ambedkar and protesting Shah's statements.

Forgoing the usual Question Hour, Speaker Om Birla instructed Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to propose a resolution. This resolution sought to send the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to a joint committee comprising members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Following a voice vote amid heightened tensions, the Lok Sabha session concluded sine die, wrapping up the Winter session. Discussions circulated around BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab possibly taking the helm of the committee, set to analyze the bills' implications for synchronized elections, with committee size expanded to accommodate broader representation.

