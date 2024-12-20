Poland-Hungary Diplomatic Tensions Soar Over Asylum Case

Poland is set to summon the Hungarian ambassador in response to Hungary's decision to grant asylum to former Polish Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Romanowski. This decision was confirmed by the Polish foreign ministry on Friday.

Poland's actions signal an escalation in diplomatic tensions between Warsaw and Budapest. The core issue revolves around perceived breaches of European obligations by Hungary, stemming from its decision to protect Romanowski.

The Polish foreign ministry emphasized that if Hungary continues to disregard its commitments within the European framework, Poland will urge the European Commission to undertake proceedings against Hungary, further complicating regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)