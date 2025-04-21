Left Menu

Unclaimed Attacks on French Prisons Continue: Justice Minister Responds

French prisons and detention centers faced additional attacks overnight, as revealed by Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin. While drug traffickers are suspected to be behind these incidents, there is speculation about foreign influence and far-left involvement. Darmanin emphasized the attacks as acts of intimidation, although no arrests have been made yet.

Unclaimed Attacks on French Prisons Continue: Justice Minister Responds
  France

French prisons and detention centers have once again been targeted, as Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin disclosed overnight on Monday. These recent incidents follow a series of attacks last week, none of which have been claimed.

Although authorities suspect drug traffickers as the main culprits behind these unprecedented attacks, the possibility of foreign influence or far-left involvement has not been ruled out. Despite this, no arrests have been reported in connection to the incidents.

Justice Minister Darmanin's statement emphasized that while no injuries were recorded, these acts serve as intimidation efforts against the Republic. The minister's comments highlight the need for heightened security and investigative measures as authorities seek to address the growing concerns surrounding prison attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

