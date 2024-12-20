Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Detainment Raises Tensions in Kashmir

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the leader of the Hurriyat Conference and Kashmir's chief cleric, claimed he was under house arrest and barred from praying at Jama Masjid for three weeks. Thousands gather despite cold, suggesting growing disappointment and tensions due to this alleged action by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, alleges house arrest, claiming he's being blocked from attending congregational prayers at Kashmir's Jama Masjid for three weeks. He posted about this on X, highlighting the gathering of thousands despite the severe cold.

The chief cleric expressed concern over the authorities' actions, describing them as a source of anguish to the gathered faithful and the region's Muslims. He voiced frustration over what he perceives as an authoritarian use of power.

No official comment has been provided by the police regarding Mirwaiz's allegations, leaving questions unanswered and tensions unaddressed in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

