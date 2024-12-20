Syria's New Rule: Will Militias Set a New Course?

In a groundbreaking visit since the fall of the Assad regime, top U.S. diplomats are set to engage directly with Syria's new de facto rulers, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), in Damascus. Led by figures such as the State Department's top Middle East diplomat Barbara Leaf and Presidential Envoy Roger Carstens, the delegation will focus discussions on principles like inclusivity and minority rights, essential to Syria's political transition.

This historic meeting reflects a broader Western strategy to engage with HTS, raising potential debates about lifting its terrorist designation. The U.S. officials will also press the group on issues like the status of American journalist Austin Tice and other citizens missing since the reign of Assad.

In parallel, a Syrian public, keenly aware of the shifting power dynamics, is advocating for a democratic, secular governance. Demonstrations in Damascus highlight widespread apprehensions about potential imposition of hardline religious rule, which could sideline minority groups and women from public spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)