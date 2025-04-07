Crown Prince of Dubai's Pioneering Visit to India Sparks Strategic Talks

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, is scheduled to visit India from April 8 to 9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks his inaugural visit in his capacity as Crown Prince, signifying a new chapter in the India-UAE partnership.

The visit's agenda includes a working lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi, aimed at fostering bilateral cooperation across various sectors such as defense, trade, and sustainability. The Crown Prince's itinerary also involves high-profile meetings with India's External Affairs and Defence Ministers, facilitating strategic dialogue and collaboration.

Concluding his visit in Mumbai, Sheikh Hamdan will engage in a business roundtable with top Indian and Emirati business leaders. The discussions will emphasize trade and investment opportunities, focusing on both traditional domains and emerging sectors, reinforcing Dubai's role as a key ally in India's economic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)