Crown Prince of Dubai's Pioneering Visit to India Sparks Strategic Talks

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, will visit India on April 8-9, 2025, to discuss strengthening economic ties. The visit underscores the India-UAE partnership's depth. Meetings with PM Modi and other Indian officials aim to explore avenues for trade and investment growth in diverse sectors.

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Image Credit: X/@HamdanMohammed). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, is scheduled to visit India from April 8 to 9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks his inaugural visit in his capacity as Crown Prince, signifying a new chapter in the India-UAE partnership.

The visit's agenda includes a working lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi, aimed at fostering bilateral cooperation across various sectors such as defense, trade, and sustainability. The Crown Prince's itinerary also involves high-profile meetings with India's External Affairs and Defence Ministers, facilitating strategic dialogue and collaboration.

Concluding his visit in Mumbai, Sheikh Hamdan will engage in a business roundtable with top Indian and Emirati business leaders. The discussions will emphasize trade and investment opportunities, focusing on both traditional domains and emerging sectors, reinforcing Dubai's role as a key ally in India's economic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

