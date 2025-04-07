Inflation Crisis Hits Bolivia: Skyrocketing Prices and Fuel Shortages

Bolivia is facing an inflation crisis as prices surge at an unprecedented rate, driven by a shortage of fuel and dollars. The economic situation has sparked political unrest, protests, and challenges for the government.

Residents, including homemaker Angelica Zapata, are struggling with the rising costs of essentials like food and fuel. The price hikes come as Bolivia's foreign currency reserves dwindle, influenced by halted energy production and exports.

As the country braces for general elections, President Luis Arce's administration contends with diminishing popularity and mounting pressure to address the economic crisis. Import dependencies rise as fuel subsidies strain, leading to further discontent among citizens.

