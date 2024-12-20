Left Menu

Erdogan's Call for Eradication of Militant Groups for a New Syria

Turkish President Erdogan emphasizes the need for eliminating Islamic State, PKK militants, and related groups for creating a stable Syria. He expressed support for the new Syrian leadership against terrorism, suggesting no power should continue working with such groups, hinting at the US-Kurdish YPG relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that the elimination of Islamic State, Kurdish PKK militants, and associated groups is crucial for establishing a peaceful and stable new Syria.

During his trip back from a D-8 meeting in Egypt, Erdogan expressed Turkey's willingness to support new Syrian leadership against terrorism.

He signaled that he does not foresee any international collaboration with these groups enduring, indirectly addressing the ongoing cooperation between the US and Kurdish YPG militia in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

