Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka: BJP's Vijayendra Slams Congress Over Ravi's Arrest
BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra alleges Congress's misuse of power, criticizing the government for MLC C T Ravi's arrest. He claims police acted under pressure, attacking democracy. Ravi was detained and accused of using derogatory terms against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, which he denies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
B Y Vijayendra, BJP Karnataka president, accused the state police of operating under Congress's influence, sharply criticizing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi.
Vijayendra claimed Congress supporters tried to assault Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, leading to a tense confrontation.
The police detained Ravi after he allegedly used a derogatory term against a state minister, further inciting political friction between the parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outcry Over Treatment of Minorities in Bangladesh After Arrest of ISKCON Priest
Congressman Brad Sherman Urges Action on Hindu Rights in Bangladesh
Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests
Congress vs. Government: Rahul Gandhi's Blocked Visit Sparks Parliamentary Storm
Lok Sabha Uproar: BJP and Congress Clash Over National Interest Allegations