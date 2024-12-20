Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka: BJP's Vijayendra Slams Congress Over Ravi's Arrest

B Y Vijayendra, BJP Karnataka president, accused the state police of operating under Congress's influence, sharply criticizing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi.

Vijayendra claimed Congress supporters tried to assault Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, leading to a tense confrontation.

The police detained Ravi after he allegedly used a derogatory term against a state minister, further inciting political friction between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)