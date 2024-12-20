Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka: BJP's Vijayendra Slams Congress Over Ravi's Arrest

BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra alleges Congress's misuse of power, criticizing the government for MLC C T Ravi's arrest. He claims police acted under pressure, attacking democracy. Ravi was detained and accused of using derogatory terms against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, which he denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

B Y Vijayendra, BJP Karnataka president, accused the state police of operating under Congress's influence, sharply criticizing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi.

Vijayendra claimed Congress supporters tried to assault Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, leading to a tense confrontation.

The police detained Ravi after he allegedly used a derogatory term against a state minister, further inciting political friction between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

