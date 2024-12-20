Left Menu

US Domestic Tensions: Strikes, Lawsuits, and Economic Shifts

The Starbucks workers' union plans to strike in three US cities over issues such as wages, staffing, and schedules. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump is considering tariffs on the EU for oil and gas. In other news, the Biden administration forgives $4.28 billion in student loans, and US egg prices spike due to bird flu.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:32 IST
The Starbucks workers' union representing over 10,000 baristas is set to strike in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle for five days, beginning Friday. The strike addresses concerns over wages and staffing and marks the latest in a wave of labor actions in service industries.

President-elect Donald Trump warned the EU of potential tariffs if they don't bolster US oil and gas trades. Although the EU is the largest buyer of these exports, Trump's move is part of a broader strategy to minimize trade deficits and boost domestic energy production.

The Biden administration has canceled an additional $4.28 billion in student loans, affecting approximately 55,000 public service workers. This action increases the total forgiven loans to about $78 billion, impacting 1.1 million workers across the country.

