In northern Syria, conflict continues to brew as a journalists' association confirmed the deaths of two Kurdish reporters. They were caught in the crossfire between Syrian Kurdish militia and Turkish-supported forces. The death toll rises as regional tensions persist.

The situation in Syria remains volatile after the rebel forces' rapid overthrow of President Bashar Assad. However, the transition from Assad's regime appears relatively smooth, raising hopes and uncertainties among minority groups about their future under the new administration.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the Health Ministry reported 77 new deaths from ongoing conflict-related violence, underscoring the escalating humanitarian crisis. International leaders, including Turkish President Erdogan, are considering decisive actions to stabilize affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)