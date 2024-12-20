U.S. Diplomats Engage Syria's New Rulers Amid Uncertain Transition

In an unprecedented move, U.S. diplomats are visiting Damascus to hold official meetings with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Syria's new ruling force. This marks Washington's first direct engagement with HTS, aiming to discuss its plans for Syria's political landscape after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

Key figures from the Biden administration, including Barbara Leaf, Roger Carstens, and Daniel Rubinstein, will meet HTS representatives. The discussions will focus on principles of inclusivity and minority rights as part of Syria's potential transition towards democracy.

While some welcome the fall of Assad's regime, there is apprehension about HTS's Islamic rule and its impact on minority communities. The delegation will also push for information on missing Americans in Syria and discuss future U.S. relations.

