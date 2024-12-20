Controversy Surrounds Congress Worker’s Tragic Protest Death in Lucknow

The Lucknow police have issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, requesting his presence for questioning in connection with the death of Prabhat Pandey, a party worker, during a protest. Rai, who has denied allegations of tampering with evidence, calls for an inquiry free from governmental influence.

Prabhat Pandey, aged 28 and serving as secretary of the Youth Congress, died amid a protest attempt to lay siege to the state assembly. Rai has faced criticism from locals during the funeral, accused of turning a tragedy into political gain while refuting any blame of evidence tampering.

Rai accused police of excessive force leading to Pandey's death and demands a thorough investigation. While police state Pandey was uninjured upon arrival at the hospital, Congress workers have called for compensation and accountability. Meanwhile, they submitted a memorandum protesting the FIR against Rahul Gandhi after an incident in Delhi Parliament.

