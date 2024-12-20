Controversy Surrounds Congress Worker’s Tragic Protest Death in Lucknow
Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, has been summoned by Lucknow Police for questioning regarding the death of a party worker, Prabhat Pandey, during a protest. While Rai denies allegations of evidence tampering, he urges a fair investigation. The incident has sparked accusations of police brutality.
The Lucknow police have issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, requesting his presence for questioning in connection with the death of Prabhat Pandey, a party worker, during a protest. Rai, who has denied allegations of tampering with evidence, calls for an inquiry free from governmental influence.
Prabhat Pandey, aged 28 and serving as secretary of the Youth Congress, died amid a protest attempt to lay siege to the state assembly. Rai has faced criticism from locals during the funeral, accused of turning a tragedy into political gain while refuting any blame of evidence tampering.
Rai accused police of excessive force leading to Pandey's death and demands a thorough investigation. While police state Pandey was uninjured upon arrival at the hospital, Congress workers have called for compensation and accountability. Meanwhile, they submitted a memorandum protesting the FIR against Rahul Gandhi after an incident in Delhi Parliament.
