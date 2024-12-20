US Airstrikes Eliminate Key IS Leader in Syria

The United States military has confirmed the elimination of a significant Islamic State leader following airstrikes in northeastern Syria. The operation was executed Thursday, according to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The targeted area was a region previously under the control of the ousted Syrian government. The raid forms part of sustained efforts to block IS insurgents from exploiting Syria's political instability, including any attempts to free over 8,000 IS prisoners currently held by Kurdish forces allied with the US.

The leader targeted and killed was identified as Abu Yousef, also known as Mahmud, CENTCOM revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)