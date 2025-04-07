Managerial Shakeup: Ivan Juric's Departure Following Southampton's Historic Relegation

In the wake of Southampton's historic Premier League relegation, manager Ivan Juric has parted ways with the club, as confirmed on Monday. The team's descent was cemented by a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, marking the earliest relegation in league history.

Juric, a former Croatian international, was brought in December to salvage the season but managed only two victories across 16 matches. Southampton acknowledged the challenging circumstances he faced, expressing gratitude for his diligence despite the lackluster outcomes.

First team coach Simon Rusk steps in as interim manager, taking over from Juric after the club's bid for survival ended with just 10 points and a bottom-of-the-table finish. Moving forward, Juric expressed readiness to collaborate on a potential return to top-flight football.

