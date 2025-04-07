Left Menu

Managerial Shakeup: Ivan Juric's Departure Following Southampton's Historic Relegation

Ivan Juric has exited Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League. Juric, a former Croatia international, struggled to reverse the team's fortunes after being appointed in December. With only two wins in charge, he departs, leaving Simon Rusk as interim manager to navigate the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:59 IST
In the wake of Southampton's historic Premier League relegation, manager Ivan Juric has parted ways with the club, as confirmed on Monday. The team's descent was cemented by a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, marking the earliest relegation in league history.

Juric, a former Croatian international, was brought in December to salvage the season but managed only two victories across 16 matches. Southampton acknowledged the challenging circumstances he faced, expressing gratitude for his diligence despite the lackluster outcomes.

First team coach Simon Rusk steps in as interim manager, taking over from Juric after the club's bid for survival ended with just 10 points and a bottom-of-the-table finish. Moving forward, Juric expressed readiness to collaborate on a potential return to top-flight football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

