Left Menu

Controversy as MP Chief Minister's Helicopter Lands on New Road

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's helicopter landed on a freshly constructed road in Indore, sparking controversy. The 9-kilometer road, costing Rs 185 crore, hasn't opened to traffic yet. The Congress criticized this move, citing state issues like debt and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:07 IST
Controversy as MP Chief Minister's Helicopter Lands on New Road
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's helicopter landed on a newly constructed road in Indore city, the first such occurrence on the 9-kilometer stretch yet to open to traffic.

The road, built by the Indore Development Authority at a cost of Rs 185 crore, received administrative and Public Works Department approval for the landing. IDA chief executive officer Ramprakash Ahirwar confirmed the safety of the landing site.

This novelty was met with criticism from the opposition Congress. State Congress president Jitu Patwari highlighted issues such as debt, crime, and corruption and sarcastically hoped for similar landings on other allegedly corrupt infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024