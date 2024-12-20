Controversy as MP Chief Minister's Helicopter Lands on New Road

In a controversial move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's helicopter landed on a newly constructed road in Indore city, the first such occurrence on the 9-kilometer stretch yet to open to traffic.

The road, built by the Indore Development Authority at a cost of Rs 185 crore, received administrative and Public Works Department approval for the landing. IDA chief executive officer Ramprakash Ahirwar confirmed the safety of the landing site.

This novelty was met with criticism from the opposition Congress. State Congress president Jitu Patwari highlighted issues such as debt, crime, and corruption and sarcastically hoped for similar landings on other allegedly corrupt infrastructure projects.

