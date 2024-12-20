Legacy of Om Prakash Chautala: A Pillar of Haryana's Political Landscape

Om Prakash Chautala, a prominent figure in Haryana's political sphere, passed away on Friday at the age of 89. Renowned for his dynamic leadership and significant contributions to Haryana's development, Chautala's career was characterized by both remarkable achievements and notable controversies.

A five-time chief minister of Haryana, Chautala was the eldest son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. His tenure in politics was marked by a mix of political acumen and personal challenges, including imprisonment for involvement in a teacher recruitment scam.

As the news of his demise spread, tributes flooded in from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders expressed condolences, celebrating his lifelong dedication to Haryana's progress and the welfare of its farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)