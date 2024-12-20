Canadian Political Shake-up: Trudeau's Looming No-Confidence Vote

Justin Trudeau's premiership faces unprecedented challenges as a motion of no-confidence is set in motion. The head of a Canadian political party supporting Trudeau announced intentions to back the motion, putting the Liberal government at risk of early removal.

The pressure on Trudeau intensified following Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation after a policy conflict. Speculations arise on subsequent actions, including Trudeau's potential resignation, which would necessitate the Liberals appointing an interim leader while preparing for a leadership convention.

Amidst these tensions, the House of Commons break pushes potential confidence votes to late February or March. Trudeau could opt to prorogue Parliament to delay proceedings and recalibrate strategy, though this risks internal dissent. Despite the precarious situation, Trudeau's fate hinges on securing confidence from the House and his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)